Armenian humanitarian mission delivers 4 tons of medical supplies to Aleppo’s hospitals

The 9th group of the humanitarian mission of Armenia delivered 4 tons of medical and healthcare items to Aleppo’s hospitals on April 7 in cooperation with the Embassy of Armenia in Syria, the Humanitarian Demining and Expert Center of Armenia said.

The healthcare sector representatives thanked Armenian doctors for the daily medical assistance provided.

So far, the Armenian humanitarian mission has delivered 24 tons of medicine to Aleppo’s medical centers.