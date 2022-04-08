Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Russian tomorrow, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said on his Facebook page.

April 8, 2022, 09:17 Armenian Foreign Minister to visit Moscow

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: Within the framework of the visit, a meeting between Armenian and Russian foreign ministers will be held.

In Moscow, Ararat Mirzoyan will also meet with CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas.