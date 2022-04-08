Armenian Foreign Minister to visit Moscow

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Russian tomorrow, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said on his Facebook page.
Crucial efforts and progress were made between Armenia and Azerbaijan to work towards lasting peace and...
Russia is positively assessing the decision of the Armenian and Azerbaijani authorities on re-launching...
European Council President Charles Michel released a statement following the Second Trilateral Meeting...
The trilateral meeting between the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President...
On the initiative of the Members of the European Parliament (MEP) François-Xavier Bellamy and Loucas...
I do not think that during today's Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting in Brussels any document on the status of...
The International Business Support Council, the Armenian American Business Council and the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America will implement a project titled “America-Armenia Business Bridge” in California on May 2-9 under the auspices of the Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles, the Consulate said in a statement on social media.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483.15/$1 in...
According to initial data tax revenues and duties of the state budget of RA In January-March 2022 accounted...
The primary goal of Armenia’s economic policy is to build a knowledge-based, export-oriented and inclusive...
Oil prices have soared to the highest level since 2008 after the US said it was discussing a potential...
Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin will depart for the Armenian capital of...
The price for May 2022 futures contracts for Brent oil increased 5.83% on London’s ICE, to $111.09...
Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan addressed a congratulatory message in connection with the Motherhood and Beauty Day, the Presidential Office said.
The Armenian Apostolic Church celebrates one of its greatest feasts – the Annunciation to the Virgin...
The first stage of the Artsakh-Diaspora "Sister Schools" program has taken place.
The main direction of employment of the residents of Khnushinak community of Artsakh’s Martuni region...
The construction work of the new district being built in the administrative territory of the community...
The Artsakh presidency dismissed as “unserious” the latest statement by the Azerbaijani AzeriGas...
On the initiative of the Department of Pedagogy of Stepanakert Grigor Narekatsi University, a traditional...
The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on Wednesday evening the units of the Armenian Armed Forces fired on the Azerbaijani military positions located in the northeastern border of Armenia does not correspond to reality.
Many heroes died in the 44-day war in Artsakh for the salvation of the homeland. One of them is Gevorg...
Dear compatriots, friends and party members.
In the night of March 30 to 31 and as of 10 AM, the operative-tactical situation along the entire frontline...
The National Security Service of Artsakh will have a military (combat) division for active duty service.
n the night of March 29 to 30 and as of 10 AM no significant ceasefire violations were registered along...
On March 29, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Ministry of Defense and...
The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan emphasizes that the negotiations on a peace treaty...
