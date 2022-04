Russia is positively assessing the decision of the Armenian and Azerbaijani authorities on re-launching peace talks, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters about this.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We understand that this is a continuous process, but moving towards the signing of such a document is in itself a positive fact and is welcome,” Peskov said, TASS reported.