A whole historical era came to an end with the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine. A new "watershed" is emerging between the East and the West, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting of the Security Council on Thursday, Tass informs.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 21 declared the recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics. Russia recognized the DPR and LPR in accordance with their constitutions within the borders of Ukraine’s Donetsk and Lugansk regions that existed at the beginning of 2014. On February 24, Putin launched a special military operation in response to a request for help from the leaders of the Donbass republics with the aim of Ukraine’s demilitarization and denazification.