The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on Wednesday evening the units of the Armenian Armed Forces fired on the Azerbaijani military positions located in the northeastern border of Armenia does not correspond to reality.

April 7, 2022, 11:17 The Armenian side did not open fire on the Azerbaijani army. MOD

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The Armenian side did not open fire at the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces,” it added.