Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Society

President Harutyunyan addresses message on Motherhood and Beauty Day

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan addressed a congratulatory message in connection with the Motherhood and Beauty Day, the Presidential Office said.

President Harutyunyan addresses message on Motherhood and Beauty Day

President Harutyunyan addresses message on Motherhood and Beauty Day

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: The address reads:

“Dear women,

Today, the April 7th, stands out in our calendar as Motherhood and Beauty Day, on the occasion of which I want to convey my best wishes and the most cordial words of gratitude to you, our hero Armenian women living in Artsakh, Mother Armenia and the Diaspora.

You deserve all the best, dear mothers, who gave birth and raised heroes, wives, sisters, daughters and beloved girls of the devotees who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland, women who became the support of Armenian men both on the battlefield and in civilian life, their faithful friends and reliable companions-in-arms.

Let me bow to each of you as an appreciation to your nobility, selfless devotion to the Motherland and family. I wish you to be healthy, surrounded by love and warmth, to the extent of your great soul and merit.

May peace and happiness reign in your homes, and in our cherished Homeland!”


     

Politics

Statement of European Council President Charles Michel after the Second Trilateral Meeting with PM Pashinyan and Aliyev

European Council President Charles Michel released a statement following the Second Trilateral Meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels.

All news from section

Trilateral meeting between Nikol Pashinyan, Charles Michel and Ilham Aliyev takes place in Brussels

The trilateral meeting between the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President...

43 European Parliament members send letter to European Council President ahead of Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting

On the initiative of the Members of the European Parliament (MEP) François-Xavier Bellamy and Loucas...

What are the expectations from the Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting? Interview with the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh Arthur Tovmasyan

I do not think that during today's Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting in Brussels any document on the status of...

Nikol Pashinyan congratulates Xi Jinping and Li Keqiang on Armenia-China 30 years of diplomatic ties

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent congratulatory messages to the President of the People's Republic...

Blinken expresses his encouragement for Armenia-Azerbaijan peace negotiations

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a telephonic conversation Tuesday with President Ilham Aliyev...

US Ambassador meets with relatives of captured Armenian servicemen

Ambassador of the United States to Armenia Lynne Tracy met with relatives of Armenian servicemen who...

Economy

Dollar, euro continue falling in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483.15/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 1.63 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

All news from section

In January-March 2022, the state budget tax revenues and duties were exceeded by 1 milliard 825.3 million AMD

According to initial data tax revenues and duties of the state budget of RA In January-March 2022 accounted...

Armenia as a new destination for foreign investments: Deputy PM’s interview to Investment Monitor

The primary goal of Armenia’s economic policy is to build a knowledge-based, export-oriented and inclusive...

Oil price soars to highest level since 2008

Oil prices have soared to the highest level since 2008 after the US said it was discussing a potential...

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade to visit Armenia

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin will depart for the Armenian capital of...

Brent oil exceeds $111 per barrel for first time since July 2014

The price for May 2022 futures contracts for Brent oil increased 5.83% on London’s ICE, to $111.09...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Society

President Harutyunyan addresses message on Motherhood and Beauty Day

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan addressed a congratulatory message in connection with the Motherhood and Beauty Day, the Presidential Office said.

All news from section

The "Sister Schools" program as an ideological impulse to create a united homeland. The first stage of the initiative took place

The first stage of the Artsakh-Diaspora "Sister Schools" program has taken place.

The residents of Khnushinak are waiting for lasting peace. Head of Community

The main direction of employment of the residents of Khnushinak community of Artsakh’s Martuni region...

New district is being built in the community of Hovsepavan

The construction work of the new district being built in the administrative territory of the community...

Artsakh authorities dismiss AzeriGas statement on rebuilding infrastructures as “unserious”

The Artsakh presidency dismissed as “unserious” the latest statement by the Azerbaijani AzeriGas...

Intellectual Game Dedicated to Day of Mathematics Organized in Stepanakert

On the initiative of the Department of Pedagogy of Stepanakert Grigor Narekatsi University, a traditional...

Artsakh Ombudsman: One of 2 wounded transported to Yerevan is in critical condition

Five wounded, who received injuries of varying severity as a result of the criminal actions of the Azerbaijani...

Military

Devotion is immortality...Gevorg Hambardzumyan

Many heroes died in the 44-day war in Artsakh for the salvation of the homeland. One of them is Gevorg Hambardzumyan.

All news from section

Dear compatriots, friends and party members

Dear compatriots, friends and party members.

The operative-tactical situation along the entire frontline of Artsakh did not change, remaining tense

In the night of March 30 to 31 and as of 10 AM, the operative-tactical situation along the entire frontline...

Artsakh National Security Service to have combat units

The National Security Service of Artsakh will have a military (combat) division for active duty service.

Azerbaijani troops still deployed in same posts at Karaglukh, Artsakh

n the night of March 29 to 30 and as of 10 AM no significant ceasefire violations were registered along...

President Harutyunyan held a working consultation at the administrative complex of the Ministry of Defense

On March 29, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Ministry of Defense and...

President Harutyunyan held a working consultation at the administrative complex of the Ministry of Defense

On March 29, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Ministry of Defense and...

Statement of European Council President Charles Michel after the Second Trilateral Meeting with PM Pashinyan and Aliyev
President Harutyunyan addresses message on Motherhood and Beauty Day
Trilateral meeting between Nikol Pashinyan, Charles Michel and Ilham Aliyev takes place in Brussels
43 European Parliament members send letter to European Council President ahead of Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting
Armenian Defense Minister receives Head of CoE Armenia Office
more news

Analytical

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

All news from section

Interview

Armenia FM: ‘For us, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not a territorial issue, but a matter of rights.’

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan emphasizes that the negotiations on a peace treaty...

Nikolai Silaev proposes to start dialogue with Russian and Azerbaijani experts

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

All news from section

Photos

High School Boys Volleyball Tournament held in Stepanakert
High School Boys Volleyball Tournament held in Stepanakert
Defender-volunteers of Karaglukh and Khramort․ Photos by David Ghahramanyan
Defender-volunteers of Karaglukh and Khramort․ Photos by David Ghahramanyan
Artsakh Boxing Championship Held in Stepanakert
Artsakh Boxing Championship Held in Stepanakert
Judo Club Competition Held in Stepanakert
Judo Club Competition Held in Stepanakert
more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Junior Eurovision 2022 to be held on 11 December in Yerevan, Armenia

All news from section

Azerbaijan destroying Armenian cultural heritage in Artsakh’s Parukh, Karaglukh (PHOTOS)

A competition-exhibition held in Stepanakert. The handicrafts of the students of the Artsakh Children and Youth Creativity Centers presented

‘CODA’ wins 2022 Oscar for Best Picture

Sport

Gabriel Sargsyan is half point behind leader

All news from section

Awarding ceremony of Artsakh athletes who won prizes at RA Kickboxing Championship held in Stepanakert

Artsakh Kickboxing team registered a brilliant victory in the RA championship

Artsakh Athlete Became Armenian Taekwondo Champion

Diaspora

Ardashes Kassakhian selected as Glendale Mayor

All news from section

Around 100 Armenian-Ukrainians file residency application to Armenia diaspora agency

Civilian Ukrainian citizen of Armenian descent killed in Kherson

Armenian community’s educational centers, local facilities facing difficulties due to crisis in Lebanon

International

Russian politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky dies

All news from section

New Zealand to impose 35% customs duty on all Russia imports

U.S. sanctions failed, claims Russian Duma Speaker

Additional US sanctions to include ban on investment in Russia — White House

Most Read

month

week

day

Search