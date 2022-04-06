The first stage of the Artsakh-Diaspora "Sister Schools" program has taken place.

April 6, 2022, 15:24 The "Sister Schools" program as an ideological impulse to create a united homeland. The first stage of the initiative took place

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Armenian schools of the Martakert region of the Republic of Artsakh and the Armenian schools of the Republic of Lebanon participate in the program.

The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh informs "Artsakhpress".

In the first stage, the five secondary schools of the Martakert region of the Artsakh Republic, Martakert N 1, Haterk, Vaghuhas, Getavan and Maghavuz schools cooperate with the five schools of the Republic of Lebanon.

Recently, acquaintance meetings and discussions on the development of upcoming programs took place between schools on the ZOOM platform.

The program is implemented by advisers to the President of the Artsakh Republic. Lusine Gharakhanyan, Azatoohi Simonyan and with the participation of the advisor to the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artakh A. Gyanjumyan.

The "Sister Schools" program will become one of the ideological impulses for creating a united homeland.