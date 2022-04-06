I do not think that during today's Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting in Brussels any document on the status of Artsakh will be signed.

April 6, 2022, 15:12 What are the expectations from the Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting? Interview with the Speaker of Artsakh National Assembly Arthur Tovmasyan

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Speaker of the National Assembly of the Artsakh Republic Arthur Tovmasyan told "Artsakhpress", commenting on the existing problems facing the Artsakh issue.

"Artsakh cannot be part of Azerbaijan, it is impossible. This is realized by our partners in Armenia and the international community in the person of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries. We use all the inter-parliamentary and diplomatic opportunities; we regularly inform about the developments that are taking place in Artsakh. And they simply prove every time the well-known truth that this problem has one solution, which must take place on the basis of the international principle of self-determination of nations," said Tovmasyan.

According to the NA Speaker, today there is no peace in Artsakh, there is relative silence, it is not appropriate to speak about peace, when the points of the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020 are regularly being violated.

"The Republic of Armenia has been and should be the number one guarantor of the security of our people. Together we must find our own place in the rapidly changing world order; in this context, the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trinity is very important. The statement adopted by the Parliament yesterday contained these messages.

However, we must prove that the role of Russian peacekeepers and, in general, the Russian Federation in our security system is undeniable.

Without it, we will not be able to face the regional challenges of the collapsing world order," said Tovmasyan and noted: "To lose a war does not mean to lose a negotiation."