April 6, 2022 11:25

Nikol Pashinyan congratulates Xi Jinping and Li Keqiang on Armenia-China 30 years of diplomatic ties

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent congratulatory messages to the President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping and the Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Keqiang on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and China, the Prime Minister’s Office reported.