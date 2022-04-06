New Zealand to impose 35% customs duty on all Russia imports

Duties of 35% will be imposed on the import of all goods from Russia to New Zealand due to a special operation in Ukraine. Information about this is given in a joint statement by Foreign Minister Nanaya Mahuta and Minister of Commerce Damien O’Connor, Oops Top reported.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: These measures will come into force on April 25.

Wellington is also imposing a ban on the export of information and communication technology (ICT) equipment and engines. The document states that this is New Zealand’s “most significant economic response” to a military operation by Russian forces so far.