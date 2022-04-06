Ardashes Kassakhian selected as Glendale Mayor

Glendale City Council Member Ardashes “Ardy” Kassakhian was selected as the City’s Mayor by fellow councilmembers on Tuesday, Asbarez reported.

Kassakhian takes over the position from outgoing Mayor Paula Devine. This is Kassakhian's first time serving in the role of Mayor.

Born in Boston, Mayor Ardy Kassakhian has been a resident of Glendale since 1986. Prior to his election to City Council, Mr. Kassakhian served as the elected City Clerk for Glendale for 15 years, having been elected and re-elected four times by Glendale’s voters.