Nikol Pashinyan congratulates Xi Jinping and Li Keqiang on Armenia-China 30 years of diplomatic ties

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent congratulatory messages to the President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping and the Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Keqiang on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and China, the Prime Minister’s Office reported.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: The message of the Prime Minister to the President of China reads as follows,

"Your Excellency,

I cordially congratulate you on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and the People's Republic of China.

The Armenian-Chinese friendly relations have a rich history, are distinguished by mutual trust and great respect. It is this rich traditional foundation that our interstate cooperation is anchored on, which has continuously developed over the past thirty years in a healthy and stable way. A high-level political dialogue has been maintained between Armenia and China, the partnership over international and regional issues, including on multilateral platforms, has been strengthened.

During these three decades, our countries have achieved significant results in cooperation in trade, economy, development, security, culture, education, science and other spheres, the friendship between the Armenian and Chinese peoples has strengthened, mutual understanding and recognition has deepened.

The Government of Armenia attaches great importance to the Armenian-Chinese relations, considering the development of multifaceted cooperation with the People's Republic of China as one of its foreign policy priorities.

I would like to express our gratitude for the support provided by the Chinese Government to the development of Armenia over these years, which has helped to solve important problems for broad layers of population in Armenia. One of the latest episodes in this series is the assistance provided in the fight against COVID-19.

Marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Armenian-Chinese diplomatic relations, I express my readiness to make efforts with you to achieve new success in the future-oriented Armenian-Chinese relations.

I wish you good health and further success, and prosperity and peace to the friendly people of China".

Nikol Pashinyan’s message to Li Keqiang runs as follows,

“Your Excellency,

I cordially congratulate you on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and the People's Republic of China.

The traditional Armenian-Chinese friendly relations come from the depths of history, having a solid foundation of mutual trust and respect. The establishment of interstate relations three decades ago gave our countries and peoples an opportunity to open a new era, to develop and strengthen cooperation in various fields, recording significant achievements.

Armenia highly values the existing political dialogue between our countries, attaching great importance to the further comprehensive, sustainable, consistent development and expansion of the partnership with China, on both bilateral and multilateral formats. Significant results have been achieved in the past period in trade, economics, security, science, education, culture, interpersonal exchanges, and many other areas.

One of the important components of the Armenian-Chinese relations is the economic cooperation, which we are committed to maximally expanding, embracing new and promising programs of mutual interest. In this regard, we attach importance to Armenia's participation in the "Belt and Road" initiative, which creates new development opportunities for the region.

China has stood with Armenia over these years also through programs implemented within the framework of gratuitous assistance provided by the Chinese government. One of the latest examples of mutual support and cooperation between our countries is the joint fight against COVID-19.

On the occasion of this remarkable anniversary, I would like to express my readiness to work with you to bring the Armenian-Chinese relations to a new level for the benefit of our countries and peoples.

I wish you good health and further success, and prosperity and peace to the friendly people of China”.


     

