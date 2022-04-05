N.Korea says it will strike with nuclear weapons if South attacks

North Korea opposes war but would use nuclear weapons if South Korea attacked, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

Analysts said the statement is probably aimed at the South's incoming conservative president.

Kim Yo Jong, a senior official in the government and ruling party, said it was a "very big mistake" for South Korea's minister of defence to make recent remarks discussing attacks on the North, Reuters reported citing North Korean state news agency KCNA reported.

South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook had said on Friday that his country's military has a variety of missiles with significantly improved range, accuracy and power, with "the ability to accurately and quickly hit any target in North Korea."

Kim and another North Korean official issued earlier statements on Sunday condemning Suh's remarks, and warned that Pyongyang would destroy major targets in Seoul if the South takes any "dangerous military action" such as a preemptive strike.