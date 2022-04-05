Germany not ready to impose immediate embargo on Russia energy

Following the tragic events in the suburbs of Kyiv, German politicians are actively discussing the possibility of imposing an immediate embargo on energy supplies from Russia, Deutsche Welle reported.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: The German government still believes that such a step should not be taken, fearing that it could have dire consequences for the economy and society, according to dpa.

The co-leader of the Social Democratic Party, Lars Klingbeil, considers the immediate imposition of the Russian natural gas embargo wrong.

According to the Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Robert Habeck, the German authorities work every day to become independent from the Russian oil, coal, and natural gas. According to him, Germany at the time mainly stopped producing its own oil and natural gas, giving up suppliers other than Russia, as well as "energy supply terminals" (liquefied natural gas).

"Now we are restoring all this and turning in another direction," Habeck added.

In her turn, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht stated the need to discuss the issue of the embargo with European partners. The politician called on the other EU countries to react quickly to what happened in Kyiv, urging to discuss further sanctions against Russia as soon as possible.

The head of the Bundestag Committee on European Union Affairs, Anton Hofreiter, spoke in favor of the embargo.

According to Brussels-based economic think tank Bruegel, EU countries pay about 380 million euros a day for Russian natural gas, and about 360 million euros for oil.