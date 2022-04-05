US to announce new sanctions on Russia this week

The United States will announce new sanctions against Russia this week, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said at Monday’s White House press briefing, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: “You can expect further sanctions announcements this week. And we are coordinating with our allies and partners on what the exact parameters of that will be. But, yes, this week, we will have additional economic pressure elements to announce,” Sullivan said.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden, speaking about the tragic events in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, had told reporters that he demands additional sanctions against Russia and will announce them soon.

He did not call it a "war crime," but called for putting Russian President Vladimir Putin on trial.