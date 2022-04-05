Gabriel Sargsyan is half point behind leader

Armenian Grandmaster Gabriel Sargsyan (Armenia) and Croatian Ivan Saric played a draw in the ninth round of the European Individual Chess Championship in Slovenia.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: Gabriel Sargsian shares the 2nd-4th places with 7 points. Germany's Matthias Blubaum is the sole leader with 7, news.am informs.

Samvel Ter-Sahakyan played a draw in the 9th round with blacks against Azerbaijani Gadir Huseynov, and with 6.5 points shares 5-19 places.