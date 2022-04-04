The main direction of employment of the residents of Khnushinak community of Artsakh’s Martuni region is agriculture.

April 4, 2022, 17:20 The residents of Khnushinak are waiting for lasting peace. Head of Community

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community of Khnushinak Kamo Mursalyan told "Artsakhpress".

"The villagers live their normal lives, of course, waiting for lasting peace. The community has 535 residents.

Surb Astvatsatsin Church, built in the 19th century, is located in Khnushinak. Monuments have been erected in the village in memory of the victims of the Great Patriotic War and the Artsakh Liberation War," he said.

The head of the community informed that 91 students attend the village school . The village is gasified. The residents are provided with electricity, round-the-clock water supply.