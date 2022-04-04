The residents of Khnushinak are waiting for lasting peace. Head of Community

Artsakhpress

The main direction of employment of the residents of Khnushinak community of Artsakh’s Martuni region is agriculture.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community of Khnushinak Kamo Mursalyan told "Artsakhpress".

"The villagers live their normal lives, of course, waiting for lasting peace. The community has 535 residents.

Surb Astvatsatsin Church, built in the 19th century, is located in Khnushinak. Monuments have been erected in the village in memory of the victims of the Great Patriotic War and the Artsakh Liberation War," he said.

The head of the community informed that 91 students attend the village school . The village is gasified. The residents are provided with electricity, round-the-clock water supply.


     

France senator: World is silently watching attacks on Artsakh

Member of the French Senate, Vice President of the France-Armenia Friendship Group Valerie Boyer recalled on Twitter that during the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war in 2020, Azerbaijan, with the help of Turkey, had massacred the Armenians of Artsakh—and with Turkish bombs, white phosphorus, and drones, news.am informs.

Statement of the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh on the Occasion of the 6th Anniversary of the April Aggression Launched by Azerbaijan

Six years ago, on the night of April 2, 2016, the Azerbaijani armed forces, violating the May 12, 1994...

The regular sitting of the Security Council under the chairmanship of President Harutyunyan was held in an expanded format

A regular sitting of the Security Council under the chairmanship of President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik...

Armenian FM says unhindered access of int’l humanitarian organizations to Nagorno Karabakh is urgent

Assuming the presidency of the OSCE by Poland coincided with the serious security crisis in the European...

Visit of OSCE Chairman-in-Office to Yerevan kicks off

The visit of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office and Poland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau to...

Russian politician: Azerbaijan is trying to take advantage of Russia's involvement in Ukraine events

Azerbaijan is trying to take advantage of Russia's involvement in Ukraine events in. Aleksandr Sherin,...

Putin discusses situation in Artsakh with Pashinyan, Aliyev

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Nagorno Karabakh with Armenian Prime Minister...

Dollar, euro continue falling in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483.15/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 1.63 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

In January-March 2022, the state budget tax revenues and duties were exceeded by 1 milliard 825.3 million AMD

According to initial data tax revenues and duties of the state budget of RA In January-March 2022 accounted...

Armenia as a new destination for foreign investments: Deputy PM’s interview to Investment Monitor

The primary goal of Armenia’s economic policy is to build a knowledge-based, export-oriented and inclusive...

Oil price soars to highest level since 2008

Oil prices have soared to the highest level since 2008 after the US said it was discussing a potential...

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade to visit Armenia

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin will depart for the Armenian capital of...

Brent oil exceeds $111 per barrel for first time since July 2014

The price for May 2022 futures contracts for Brent oil increased 5.83% on London’s ICE, to $111.09...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

New district is being built in the community of Hovsepavan

The construction work of the new district being built in the administrative territory of the community...

Artsakh authorities dismiss AzeriGas statement on rebuilding infrastructures as “unserious”

The Artsakh presidency dismissed as “unserious” the latest statement by the Azerbaijani AzeriGas...

Intellectual Game Dedicated to Day of Mathematics Organized in Stepanakert

On the initiative of the Department of Pedagogy of Stepanakert Grigor Narekatsi University, a traditional...

Artsakh Ombudsman: One of 2 wounded transported to Yerevan is in critical condition

Five wounded, who received injuries of varying severity as a result of the criminal actions of the Azerbaijani...

Humanitarian aid sent by France and Italy to be handed over to Artsakh

The humanitarian aid imported from France and Italy to Armenia will be handed over to the State Emergency...

We are trying to overcome the difficulties. Head of the community of Kaghartsi

The residents of the Kaghartsi community of Artsakh’s Martuni region are trying to overcome the existing...

Devotion is immortality...Gevorg Hambardzumyan

Many heroes died in the 44-day war in Artsakh for the salvation of the homeland. One of them is Gevorg Hambardzumyan.

Dear compatriots, friends and party members

Dear compatriots, friends and party members.

The operative-tactical situation along the entire frontline of Artsakh did not change, remaining tense

In the night of March 30 to 31 and as of 10 AM, the operative-tactical situation along the entire frontline...

Artsakh National Security Service to have combat units

The National Security Service of Artsakh will have a military (combat) division for active duty service.

Azerbaijani troops still deployed in same posts at Karaglukh, Artsakh

n the night of March 29 to 30 and as of 10 AM no significant ceasefire violations were registered along...

President Harutyunyan held a working consultation at the administrative complex of the Ministry of Defense

President Harutyunyan held a working consultation at the administrative complex of the Ministry of Defense

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

Armenia FM: ‘For us, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not a territorial issue, but a matter of rights.’

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan emphasizes that the negotiations on a peace treaty...

Nikolai Silaev proposes to start dialogue with Russian and Azerbaijani experts

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

Defender-volunteers of Karaglukh and Khramort․ Photos by David Ghahramanyan
Artsakh Boxing Championship Held in Stepanakert
Judo Club Competition Held in Stepanakert
The community of Hatsi of Artsakh's Martuni
Azerbaijan destroying Armenian cultural heritage in Artsakh’s Parukh, Karaglukh (PHOTOS)

A competition-exhibition held in Stepanakert. The handicrafts of the students of the Artsakh Children and Youth Creativity Centers presented

‘CODA’ wins 2022 Oscar for Best Picture

Exhibition of Sergei Parajanov’s works opens in France

Awarding ceremony of Artsakh athletes who won prizes at RA Kickboxing Championship held in Stepanakert

Artsakh Kickboxing team registered a brilliant victory in the RA championship

Artsakh Athlete Became Armenian Taekwondo Champion

Henrikh Mkhitaryan retires from Armenian National Football Team

Around 100 Armenian-Ukrainians file residency application to Armenia diaspora agency

Civilian Ukrainian citizen of Armenian descent killed in Kherson

Armenian community’s educational centers, local facilities facing difficulties due to crisis in Lebanon

Samvel Karapetyan is second on Forbes' 2022 list of ‘Kings of Russian Real Estate’

Russia to demand convening UN SC session over Bucha provocation again

Over 1,400 civilians killed in Ukraine since February 24 — UN

Meeting between Putin, Zelensky possible only with prepared written agreement — Kremlin

PM Viktor Orban's party wins Hungary snap parliamentary elections

