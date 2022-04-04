France senator: World is silently watching attacks on Artsakh

Member of the French Senate, Vice President of the France-Armenia Friendship Group Valerie Boyer recalled on Twitter that during the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war in 2020, Azerbaijan, with the help of Turkey, had massacred the Armenians of Artsakh—and with Turkish bombs, white phosphorus, and drones, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The spirit of a genocide has come to life in them. The world is silently watching. The harassment continues with indifference," Boyer added.

The French senator made this post and shared a Twitter post by the deputy director of Le Figaro daily, French journalist Jean-Christophe Buisson, who had reflected in the Azerbaijani occupation of Parukh village of in Artsakh.

"Hundreds of villagers, including children, still live far from their home. And the Azerbaijani army is not withdrawing its troops; moreover, it is still strengthening its positions," Buisson had tweeted.