Many heroes died in the 44-Day Artsakh War for the salvation of the homeland. One of them is Gevorg Hambardzumyan.

April 4, 2022, 15:43 Devotion is immortality...Gevorg Hambardzumyan

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: Gevorg Hambardzumyan was born on August 28, 1983, in the village of Avetaranots, Artsakh’ Askeran region. In 1989-1999 he attended the local school. In 2001-2003 he served in the ranks of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh. He had the rank of junior sergeant. He was an exemplary artilleryman.

"We got married in 2019. Gevorg's joy was boundless when our first child was born. But that joy was interrupted in 2020. From the very first day of the war he left for the battlefield to defend the homeland. He took part in the battles of Akna. On October 25 when the enemy had already been on the doorstep of his birthplace, in Avetaranots he left to defend his native village," the hero's wife, Nanar, told “Artsakhpress”.

Gevorg Hambardzumyan was shot dead by cluster bomb on October 26. He was posthumously awarded the Medal for Courage.