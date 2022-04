The construction work of the new district being built in the administrative territory of the community of Hovsepavan of Artsakh’s Askeran region is underway.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: Martha Danielyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Urban Planing of the Republic of Artsakh, told "Artsakhpress".

"The district will have 77 private houses, of which 22 - three, and 55 - four-room.