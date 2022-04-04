In January-March 2022, the state budget tax revenues and duties were exceeded by 1 milliard 825.3 million AMD

According to initial data tax revenues and duties of the state budget of RA In January-March 2022 accounted for 9,325.3 million AMD, which went beyond the scheduled index of 7,500 million AMD by 24.3% or over 1,825.3 million AMD, the State Revenue Committee of Artsakh informs.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The collected revenues were over-executed by 95% as compared to the same period of the previous year, or 4,543.3 million AMD more.

7,247.6 million AMD or 77.7% of the amount of tax revenues and duties paid to the state budget was provided at the expense of large taxpayers.

In order to compensate the sums of business loans and interest within the framework of the program for the return of the amount of taxes paid by taxpayers at the expense of tax revenues received to the budget in March, a refund was made in the amount of 15.8 million AMD.