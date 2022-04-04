In January-March 2022, the state budget tax revenues and duties were exceeded by 1 milliard 825.3 million AMD

According to initial data tax revenues and duties of the state budget of RA In January-March 2022 accounted for 9,325.3 million AMD, which went beyond the scheduled index of 7,500 million AMD by 24.3% or over 1,825.3 million AMD, the State Revenue Committee of Artsakh informs.
STEPANAKERT, APRIL 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The collected revenues were over-executed by 95% as compared to the same period of the previous year, or 4,543.3 million AMD more.