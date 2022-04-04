At least 1,417 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and another 2,038 have suffered wounds since the start of Russia’s military operation on February 24, TASS reports citing the statement of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

April 4, 2022, 11:35 Over 1,400 civilians killed in Ukraine since February 24 — UN

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: “From 4 am on February 24, 2022, <...> to 24:00 midnight on April 2, 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 3,455 civilian casualties in the country: 1,417 killed and 2,038 injured”, the statement reads.