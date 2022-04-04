Meeting between Putin, Zelensky possible only with prepared written agreement — Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin can meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky only when a specific written agreement is worked out between the two countries, as Tass informs, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: "No, Putin has never rejected (a possible meeting with Zelensky - TASS). Putin has never ruled out such a meeting and this meeting, yes, hypothetically it is possible," the Kremlin official told the Russia-1 TV channel on Sunday.

"Yet on order for it (the meeting) to happen, it is necessary for a certain document to be generated by the two delegations. Not a set of ideas but a specific written document. Then the time will come for such a meeting," he stressed.

Responding to a question as to whether Russia can be certain that Ukraine will implement the new bilateral agreement, Putin’s press secretary said: "We have this experience (of Ukraine not fulfilling its obligations - TASS), we remember it, remember very well and act accordingly," he assured.