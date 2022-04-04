Nationalist Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban claimed a "great victory" in Sunday's snap parliamentary election, as partial results gave his Fidesz party the lead, news.am informs, citing AFP.

April 4, 2022, 09:10 PM Viktor Orban's party wins Hungary snap parliamentary elections

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: Addressing a jubilant crowd chanting his name, Orban said: "We have won a great victory—a victory so great you can perhaps see it from the moon and certainly from Brussels."

The 58-year-old, already the longest-serving head of government in the EU, was challenged by six united opposition parties seeking to roll back the "illiberal" revolution Orban's Fidesz party has pursued during 12 consecutive years in office.

With more than three-quarters of votes counted, Fidesz was on 54 percent compared to 33 percent for the opposition coalition, according to results from the national election office—an unassailable lead.

The opposition has been all but absent from state media.

Orban has dismissed complaints of “abuses,” and insisted the vote was fair.

For the first time more than 200 international observers monitored the election in Hungary, an EU member, along with thousands of domestic volunteers from both camps.

Turnout reached 68.69 percent, almost matching the record participation seen at the last national elections in 2018.