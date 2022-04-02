The US Department of Defense [DoD] will allocate another $300 million in military aid to Ukraine, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said, informs Tass.
Pentagon allocates $300 million in military aid to Ukraine
STEPANAKERT, APRIL 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Through USAI [Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative], DoD will provide up to $300 million in security assistance to bolster Ukraine's capacity to defend itself," the spokesman said in a statement.
In his words, the United States has now committed more than $2.3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration (since January 2021), including more than $1.6 billion in security assistance since the start of the Russian special military operation.
According to the spokesman, the new US aid package includes laser-guided rocket systems, Switchblade tactical unmanned aerial systems, Puma unmanned aerial systems, counter-unmanned aerial systems, armored vehicles, machine guns, ammunition, night vision devices and communications systems.