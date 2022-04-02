Dear compatriots, friends and party members.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: On this day six years ago, on April 2, 2016, along the entire line of contact with Artsakh, Azerbaijan launched another aggression against our country. The second Artsakh war began, which for us became the heroic April war.

Today, all members of the Artsakh Conservative Party remember our fallen, are proud of the heroism of the defenders of the Fatherland.

The April war became victorious for our people and state․ We thwarted the plans of the enemy blitzkrieg, the purpose of which was to destroy Artsakh with a very short period of time.

We must always remember all our heroes,

We must remember and appreciate our victories.

Without this, it will be impossible to ensure the longevity and secure future of the nation.