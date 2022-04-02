Dear compatriots, friends and party members.
A regular sitting of the Security Council under the chairmanship of President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan was held in an expanded format, the Presidential Office stated.
Assuming the presidency of the OSCE by Poland coincided with the serious security crisis in the European...
The visit of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office and Poland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau to...
Azerbaijan is trying to take advantage of Russia's involvement in Ukraine events in. Aleksandr Sherin,...
Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Nagorno Karabakh with Armenian Prime Minister...
OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Zbigniew Rau will pay a working visit...
Armenia is proposing concrete and reasonable solutions for demarcation and delimitation, opening of regional...
The primary goal of Armenia’s economic policy is to build a knowledge-based, export-oriented and inclusive economy with an equally enabling environment for local and foreign companies, Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan said in an interview to Investment Monitor, talking about the country's tech prowess and tourism ambitions.
Oil prices have soared to the highest level since 2008 after the US said it was discussing a potential...
Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin will depart for the Armenian capital of...
The price for May 2022 futures contracts for Brent oil increased 5.83% on London’s ICE, to $111.09...
World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.26/$1 in...
The construction of an apartment building on Martuni Street of Stepanakert is underway.
The Artsakh presidency dismissed as “unserious” the latest statement by the Azerbaijani AzeriGas company.
On the initiative of the Department of Pedagogy of Stepanakert Grigor Narekatsi University, a traditional...
Five wounded, who received injuries of varying severity as a result of the criminal actions of the Azerbaijani...
The humanitarian aid imported from France and Italy to Armenia will be handed over to the State Emergency...
The residents of the Kaghartsi community of Artsakh’s Martuni region are trying to overcome the existing...
The main directions of employment of the population of Arajadzor village of Artsakh's Martakert region...
President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a consultation with the heads of the power...
In the night of March 30 to 31 and as of 10 AM, the operative-tactical situation along the entire frontline of Artsakh did not change, remaining tense. No significant ceasefire violations were registered, Artsakh Information Center informs.
The National Security Service of Artsakh will have a military (combat) division for active duty service.
n the night of March 29 to 30 and as of 10 AM no significant ceasefire violations were registered along...
On March 29, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Ministry of Defense and...
The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan emphasizes that the negotiations on a peace treaty...
