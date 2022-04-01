Artsakh authorities dismiss AzeriGas statement on rebuilding infrastructures as “unserious”

The Artsakh presidency dismissed as “unserious” the latest statement by the Azerbaijani AzeriGas company.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: AzeriGas issued a statement announcing that it plans to “rebuild the gas infrastructures” in Stepanakert, and that they have already implemented some work on the pipeline to the city.

“We find this statement to be unserious and therefore we don’t comment it,” the Office of the President of Artsakh said in response to a query from ARMENPRESS.

Natural gas is supplied to Artsakh through a single pipeline from Armenia, and the supplier is Gazprom Armenia, thus the AzeriGas company has nothing to do with the supply.