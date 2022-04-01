Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

Belgorod airport was not damaged after Ukrainian air strikes on oil depot — spokesperson

Infrastructure of the airport in Belgorod has not been damaged as a result of the recent air attack by two Ukrainian combat helicopters on oil depot, airport’s spokeswoman Anastasia Golodova told TASS.

Belgorod airport was not damaged after Ukrainian air strikes on oil depot — spokesperson

Belgorod airport was not damaged after Ukrainian air strikes on oil depot — spokesperson

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: "No it [the airport] did not sustain damages, everything is all right," she said.

On Friday, according to Gladkov, two helicopters of the Ukrainian armed forces carried out two air strikes in Belgorod that caused a fire at the city’s oil depot. The flames engulfed the fuel tanks at the depot. The city’s authorities are evacuating residents from the buildings adjacent to the oil depot. There are no casualties.


     

Politics

Armenian FM says unhindered access of int’l humanitarian organizations to Nagorno Karabakh is urgent

Assuming the presidency of the OSCE by Poland coincided with the serious security crisis in the European region – the ongoing military operations in Ukraine, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan said during a joint press conference with OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Poland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau in Yerevan.

All news from section

Visit of OSCE Chairman-in-Office to Yerevan kicks off

The visit of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office and Poland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau to...

Russian politician: Azerbaijan is trying to take advantage of Russia's involvement in Ukraine events

Azerbaijan is trying to take advantage of Russia's involvement in Ukraine events in. Aleksandr Sherin,...

Putin discusses situation in Artsakh with Pashinyan, Aliyev

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Nagorno Karabakh with Armenian Prime Minister...

OSCE Chairman-in-Office to arrive in Armenia

OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Zbigniew Rau will pay a working visit...

Pashinyan hopes to agree issues relating to launching peace talks at upcoming meeting with Aliyev

Armenia is proposing concrete and reasonable solutions for demarcation and delimitation, opening of regional...

Comparisons between Lachin corridor and future road through Armenia are unacceptable – Pashinyan

Azerbaijan is distorting clause 9 of the 2020 November 9 trilateral statement which is about the restoration...

Economy

Armenia as a new destination for foreign investments: Deputy PM’s interview to Investment Monitor

The primary goal of Armenia’s economic policy is to build a knowledge-based, export-oriented and inclusive economy with an equally enabling environment for local and foreign companies, Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan said in an interview to Investment Monitor, talking about the country's tech prowess and tourism ambitions.

All news from section

Oil price soars to highest level since 2008

Oil prices have soared to the highest level since 2008 after the US said it was discussing a potential...

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade to visit Armenia

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin will depart for the Armenian capital of...

Brent oil exceeds $111 per barrel for first time since July 2014

The price for May 2022 futures contracts for Brent oil increased 5.83% on London’s ICE, to $111.09...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Dollar loses value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.26/$1 in...

The construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Martuni Street underway

The construction of an apartment building on Martuni Street of Stepanakert is underway.

Society

Intellectual Game Dedicated to Day of Mathematics Organized in Stepanakert

On the initiative of the Department of Pedagogy of Stepanakert Grigor Narekatsi University, a traditional intellectual game was organized in the university dedicated to the Professional Day of Mathematics.

All news from section

Artsakh Ombudsman: One of 2 wounded transported to Yerevan is in critical condition

Five wounded, who received injuries of varying severity as a result of the criminal actions of the Azerbaijani...

Humanitarian aid sent by France and Italy to be handed over to Artsakh

The humanitarian aid imported from France and Italy to Armenia will be handed over to the State Emergency...

We are trying to overcome the difficulties. Head of the community of Kaghartsi

The residents of the Kaghartsi community of Artsakh’s Martuni region are trying to overcome the existing...

The residents of Arajadzor continue to resist the trials of time. Head of Community

The main directions of employment of the population of Arajadzor village of Artsakh's Martakert region...

President Harutyunyan convened a consultation with the heads of the power structures

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a consultation with the heads of the power...

Devotion is immortality...Arayik Grigoryan

During the 44-day war in Artsakh, many devotees of the nation died for the salvation of the homeland.

Military

The operative-tactical situation along the entire frontline of Artsakh did not change, remaining tense

In the night of March 30 to 31 and as of 10 AM, the operative-tactical situation along the entire frontline of Artsakh did not change, remaining tense. No significant ceasefire violations were registered, Artsakh Information Center informs.

All news from section

Artsakh National Security Service to have combat units

The National Security Service of Artsakh will have a military (combat) division for active duty service.

Azerbaijani troops still deployed in same posts at Karaglukh, Artsakh

n the night of March 29 to 30 and as of 10 AM no significant ceasefire violations were registered along...

President Harutyunyan held a working consultation at the administrative complex of the Ministry of Defense

On March 29, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Ministry of Defense and...

President Harutyunyan held a working consultation at the administrative complex of the Ministry of Defense

On March 29, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Ministry of Defense and...

President Harutyunyan held a working consultation at the administrative complex of the Ministry of Defense

On March 29, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Ministry of Defense and...

The operative-tactical situation remained tense, with a certain positive tendency to extinguish

In the night of March 28 to 29, and as of 10 AM no significant ceasefire violations were registered along...

Belgorod airport was not damaged after Ukrainian air strikes on oil depot — spokesperson
Armenian FM says unhindered access of int’l humanitarian organizations to Nagorno Karabakh is urgent
Intellectual Game Dedicated to Day of Mathematics Organized in Stepanakert
Visit of OSCE Chairman-in-Office to Yerevan kicks off
Medvedev: Russia will supply food products only to friendly countries
more news

Analytical

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

All news from section

Interview

Armenia FM: ‘For us, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not a territorial issue, but a matter of rights.’

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan emphasizes that the negotiations on a peace treaty...

Nikolai Silaev proposes to start dialogue with Russian and Azerbaijani experts

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

All news from section

Photos

Defender-volunteers of Karaglukh and Khramort․ Photos by David Ghahramanyan
Defender-volunteers of Karaglukh and Khramort․ Photos by David Ghahramanyan
Artsakh Boxing Championship Held in Stepanakert
Artsakh Boxing Championship Held in Stepanakert
Judo Club Competition Held in Stepanakert
Judo Club Competition Held in Stepanakert
The community of Hatsi of Artsakh
The community of Hatsi of Artsakh's Martuni
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

A competition-exhibition held in Stepanakert. The handicrafts of the students of the Artsakh Children and Youth Creativity Centers presented

All news from section

‘CODA’ wins 2022 Oscar for Best Picture

Exhibition of Sergei Parajanov’s works opens in France

Event dedicated to International Francophonie Day held in Stepanakert

Sport

Awarding ceremony of Artsakh athletes who won prizes at RA Kickboxing Championship held in Stepanakert

All news from section

Artsakh Kickboxing team registered a brilliant victory in the RA championship

Artsakh Athlete Became Armenian Taekwondo Champion

Henrikh Mkhitaryan retires from Armenian National Football Team

Diaspora

Around 100 Armenian-Ukrainians file residency application to Armenia diaspora agency

All news from section

Civilian Ukrainian citizen of Armenian descent killed in Kherson

Armenian community’s educational centers, local facilities facing difficulties due to crisis in Lebanon

Samvel Karapetyan is second on Forbes' 2022 list of ‘Kings of Russian Real Estate’

International

Belgorod airport was not damaged after Ukrainian air strikes on oil depot — spokesperson

All news from section

Medvedev: Russia will supply food products only to friendly countries

No breakthrough yet in Russian-Ukrainian talks, French top diplomat says

Russia will view refusal of paying for gas in rubles as breach of contract — Putin

Most Read

month

week

day

Search