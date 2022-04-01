Belgorod airport was not damaged after Ukrainian air strikes on oil depot — spokesperson

Infrastructure of the airport in Belgorod has not been damaged as a result of the recent air attack by two Ukrainian combat helicopters on oil depot, airport’s spokeswoman Anastasia Golodova told TASS.

"No it [the airport] did not sustain damages, everything is all right," she said.

On Friday, according to Gladkov, two helicopters of the Ukrainian armed forces carried out two air strikes in Belgorod that caused a fire at the city’s oil depot. The flames engulfed the fuel tanks at the depot. The city’s authorities are evacuating residents from the buildings adjacent to the oil depot. There are no casualties.