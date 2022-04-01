Intellectual Game Dedicated to Day of Mathematics Organized in Stepanakert

On the initiative of the Department of Pedagogy of Stepanakert Grigor Narekatsi University, a traditional intellectual game was organized in the university dedicated to the Professional Day of Mathematics.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" reports, in her speech, Oksanna Gasparyan, Head of the Chair of Pedagogy, emphasized the role of Mathematics in everyday life.

"Mathematics is an important subject, because it develops our thinking, trains the brain. "It sums up all the other sciences," said Gasparyan.