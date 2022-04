Visit of OSCE Chairman-in-Office to Yerevan kicks off

The visit of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office and Poland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau to Armenia kicked off today.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: In Yerevan, he was welcomed by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan at the Foreign Ministry. Their meeting will be followed by a joint press conference.

The OSCE Chairman-in-Office arrived in Armenia as part of a regional visit.

Rau will also meet with Armenia’s President Vahagn Khachaturyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.