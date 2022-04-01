Medvedev: Russia will supply food products only to friendly countries

Russia will supply food products only to friendly countries. Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council—and former President and PM of Russia—, wrote about this on his Telegram channel, news.am informs.

He reminded that Russia is the largest producer of grain, together with India and China, and in recent years—the largest exporter of wheat.

"It turned out that the food security of many countries depends on our [i.e., Russia] supplies. It turns out that our food is our silent weapon; silent, but formidable. And if someone does not know or has forgotten, then the export of our agricultural products exceeds the export of real weapons; it amounted to more than 37 billion [US] dollars last year.

It turns out that we eat breakfast ourselves. We may share lunch with friends. But we will not give dinner to the enemies; they will endure," Medvedev added, in particular.