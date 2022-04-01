If gas buyers from unfriendly states refuse to pay for gas in rubles, Russia will view it as breach of contract, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting on the situation in the aviation sector.

April 1, 2022, 10:00 Russia will view refusal of paying for gas in rubles as breach of contract — Putin

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: "If such [ruble] payments are not made, we will consider this to be the buyers’ failure to perform commitments with all ensuing implications," Putin said.

Putin signed earlier today the decree stipulating acceptance of payments for gas in rubles.