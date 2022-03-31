Putin discusses situation in Artsakh with Pashinyan, Aliyev

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Nagorno Karabakh with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, informed the press service of the Kremlin.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The development of the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh was discussed, with an emphasis on solving practical problems to ensure security and stability in the region.

The importance of consistent implementation of all provisions of the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020, January 11 and January 26, 2021 was reaffirmed. An agreement was reached on further contacts," the statement reads.