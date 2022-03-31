Japan has no plans to leave Sakhalin-2 project, says PM

Japan does not intend to leave the oil and gas project Sakhalin-2 as it is interested in continuing purchasing energy resources within its framework, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said addressing the parliament on Thursday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: "This is an extremely important project for our energy security, as it ensures long-term and stable LNG supplies at a reasonable price. We do not intend to leave it," he said, adding that the sanctions policy of the Group of 7 against Russia over the military operation in Ukraine considers the interest of each state from the viewpoint of ensuring energy security and energy supplies.

Sakhalin-2 is being implemented in Russia’s Sakhalin under a production sharing agreement. Sakhalin Energy is its operator. Gazprom has a controlling stake (50% plus one share), Mitsui has 12.5%, Mitsubishi - 10%. The majority of LNG produced within the project flows to Japan.

Russia’s share in the total volume of Japanese LNG imports amounted to around 8.8% over the past years. Japan receives the main part of Russian LNG from Sakhalin.