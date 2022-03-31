Artsakh Ombudsman: One of 2 wounded transported to Yerevan is in critical condition

Five wounded, who received injuries of varying severity as a result of the criminal actions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, carried out on March 25 near the village of Parukh and the height of Karaglukh, are receiving inpatient treatment in hospitals of the Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Republic, . Artsakh Human Rights Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan wrote this on Facebook.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 31, ARTSAKHPRESS:The condition of all five is assessed as satisfactory. They are in the recovery phase and will be discharged soon.