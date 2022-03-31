OSCE Chairman-in-Office to arrive in Armenia

OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Zbigniew Rau will pay a working visit to Yerevan, from Thursday to Friday, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: The meeting of Armenia’s Foreign Minister and the OSCE Chairman-in-Office will take place Friday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Within the framework of the visit, Rau is scheduled to meet also with the President as well as the Prime Minister of Armenia.