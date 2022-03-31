OSCE Chairman-in-Office to arrive in Armenia

OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Zbigniew Rau will pay a working visit to Yerevan, from Thursday to Friday, news.am informs.
Armenia is proposing concrete and reasonable solutions for demarcation and delimitation, opening of regional...
Azerbaijan is distorting clause 9 of the 2020 November 9 trilateral statement which is about the restoration...
Armenia expects that the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno Karabakh will take concrete steps...
Within its proposals Armenia is ready to open with Azerbaijan the road and railway, but considers it...
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made several clarification during the Cabinet meeting regarding the March...
Armenia responded to the five-point proposal presented by Azerbaijan both publicly and through working-diplomatic...
Oil prices have soared to the highest level since 2008 after the US said it was discussing a potential embargo on Russian supplies with its allies, the BBC reports.
Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin will depart for the Armenian capital of...
The price for May 2022 futures contracts for Brent oil increased 5.83% on London’s ICE, to $111.09...
World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.26/$1 in...
The construction of an apartment building on Martuni Street of Stepanakert is underway.
World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The residents of the Kaghartsi community of Artsakh’s Martuni region are trying to overcome the existing difficulties.
The main directions of employment of the population of Arajadzor village of Artsakh's Martakert region...
President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a consultation with the heads of the power...
During the 44-day war in Artsakh, many devotees of the nation died for the salvation of the homeland.
President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the town of Askeran and held a consultation...
State Minister of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan expressed hope that the Azerbaijani troops will pull back...
Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan got acquainted with the health condition of the servicemen...
In the night of March 30 to 31 and as of 10 AM, the operative-tactical situation along the entire frontline of Artsakh did not change, remaining tense. No significant ceasefire violations were registered, Artsakh Information Center informs.
The National Security Service of Artsakh will have a military (combat) division for active duty service.
n the night of March 29 to 30 and as of 10 AM no significant ceasefire violations were registered along...
On March 29, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Ministry of Defense and...
In the night of March 28 to 29, and as of 10 AM no significant ceasefire violations were registered along...
The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan emphasizes that the negotiations on a peace treaty...
