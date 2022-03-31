Artsakhpress

Comparisons between Lachin corridor and future road through Armenia are unacceptable – Pashinyan

Azerbaijan is distorting clause 9 of the 2020 November 9 trilateral statement which is about the restoration of all transport and economic connections in the region and the opening of the road linking Azerbaijan’s western regions with Nakhijevan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 31, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “You know that Armenia presented comprehensive proposals on this matter. Without going into details, the essence of our proposal is the following: rebuild the Yeraskh-Julfa-Ordubad-Meghri-Horadiz railway, reopen or build a road, which will also link Azerbaijan’s western regions with Nakhijevan, by conducting border, customs and other control at border checkpoints,” Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan noted that Azerbaijan is both accepting and not accepting this proposal, manifested when Baku says they agree to any legal regime for the launch of that road but the same regime must be applied in the Lachin corridor and they cite the November 9 state as a substantiation for this.

“This narrative is unfounded for two reasons: First of all, the November 9 statement doesn’t mention anything about any territory of the Republic of Armenia and any corridor relating to it, but it does contain the Lachin corridor term. The Lachin corridor is not, or isn’t simply a road, it is rather a territory of 5 kilometers width. According to the trilateral statement that entire territory is under the Russian peacekeeping control. Clause 9 of the trilateral statement simply doesn’t contain anything about any other country’s control on any territory of Armenia. And then, parallels between Nagorno Karabakh and Nakhijevan are strange for several reasons. First of all, Nakhijevan has land connection with Azerbaijan through Iran and Turkey. And it has air connection through the airspaces of Iran, Turkey and Armenia.

Nagorno Karabakh only has land connection with Armenia, only through the Lachin corridor, and making the Lachin corridor a territory in any way controlled by Azerbaijan would mean one thing – the exodus of Armenians from Nagorno Karabakh,” Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan said the comparisons of the Lachin corridor with the road in question through Armenian territory is unacceptable, and that the November 9 statement doesn’t envisage any corridor through the territory of Armenia and that Armenia has not accepted and will not accept any corridor logic.


     

Pashinyan hopes to agree issues relating to launching peace talks at upcoming meeting with Aliyev

Armenia is proposing concrete and reasonable solutions for demarcation and delimitation, opening of regional connections and ruling out military escalation in Nagorno Karabakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

Oil price soars to highest level since 2008

Oil prices have soared to the highest level since 2008 after the US said it was discussing a potential embargo on Russian supplies with its allies, the BBC reports.

We are trying to overcome the difficulties. Head of the community of Kaghartsi

The residents of the Kaghartsi community of Artsakh’s Martuni region are trying to overcome the existing difficulties.

The operative-tactical situation along the entire frontline of Artsakh did not change, remaining tense

In the night of March 30 to 31 and as of 10 AM, the operative-tactical situation along the entire frontline of Artsakh did not change, remaining tense. No significant ceasefire violations were registered, Artsakh Information Center informs.

