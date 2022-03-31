We are trying to overcome the difficulties. Head of the community of Kaghartsi

The residents of the Kaghartsi community of Artsakh’s Martuni region are trying to overcome the existing difficulties.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 31, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The head of the community of Kaghartsi, Garush Sargsyan told "Artsakhpress".

According to him, the villagers continue to be engaged in agriculture these days.

"Due to heavy snowfall, the sowing of spring crops has been stopped. In case of hot weather conditions, they will resume. However, I must say that we have a problem with drinking and irrigation water. Our water resources are still insufficient. We should build a new artesian well," said Sargsyan.

According to him, three houses and three farms have damaged due to the snow. The roofs and thirty-five buildings have been partially damaged.

Fifteen private houses of the village have been damaged during the 44-day war, but no work has been done in that direction yet. Fifteen displaced families have settled in the village after the war. The men of those families are involved in the construction work, "said the head of the village. Garush Sargsyan informed that the road leading from the highway to the village and intra-community road sections have been asphalted.