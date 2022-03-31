President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed decrees recalling Ukraine's ambassadors to Georgia and Morocco. He informed this in a video message on the results of the 35th day of the war with Russia, news.am informs, citing UNIAN.

March 31, 2022, 12:46 Ukraine recalls ambassadors to Georgia, Morocco

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: "There are those who work together with everyone for the defense of the state so that Ukraine can capture its future. We appreciate the work of each such person. But there are those who waste their time and work only to stay in office. Today I signed the first decree on the recall of such a person. Such an ambassador of Ukraine to Morocco. The ambassador to Georgia also has been returned. With all due respect, but there will be no weapons, there will be no sanctions, there will be no restrictions for Russian business. Please look for another job," said the president of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy added that he expects concrete results in the coming days from the work of Ukraine's representatives in Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and African countries.

"I am expecting results also from the military attachés in the coming days. The diplomatic front is one of the key fronts. And everyone there must work as effectively as possible to win and help the army—as each of our defenders on the battlefield, as well as each on the diplomatic front," said Zelenskyy.