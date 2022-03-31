In the night of March 30 to 31 and as of 10 AM, the operative-tactical situation along the entire frontline of Artsakh did not change, remaining tense. No significant ceasefire violations were registered, Artsakh Information Center informs.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The authorities of the Artsakh Republic continue to exert all efforts to withdraw the Azerbaijani Armed Forces from the eastern direction of the line of contact to their original positions.