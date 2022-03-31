Artsakhpress

Military

The operative-tactical situation along the entire frontline of Artsakh did not change, remaining tense

In the night of March 30 to 31 and as of 10 AM, the operative-tactical situation along the entire frontline of Artsakh did not change, remaining tense. No significant ceasefire violations were registered, Artsakh Information Center informs.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The authorities of the Artsakh Republic continue to exert all efforts to withdraw the Azerbaijani Armed Forces from the eastern direction of the line of contact to their original positions.

Further developments of the situation will be reported to the public additionally," reads the statement.

     

Politics

EU hosts high-level Armenia-Azerbaijan meeting ahead of Pashinyan-Aliyev-Michel talks

The Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s Assistant Hikmet Hajiyev in Brussels on March 30, the European Union External Action Service said in a press release.

UN concerned over continued tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh

The United Nations remains concerned about the reports of continued tensions in and around Nagorno-Karabakh...

Humanitarian terrorism carried out by Azerbaijan has been strongly condemned by int’l community – Artsakh MFA

Politicization of humanitarian issues is inadmissible and immoral, and any attempt of the kind is a...

OSCE Chairman-in-Office to visit Armenia

The OSCE Chairman-in-Office and Poland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau will visit Armenia,...

Armenian Foreign Minister to visit Georgia

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will depart for Georgia on a working visit on...

Russia highlights observing agreements reached over Nagorno Karabakh –Peskov

Russia considers it necessary for all parties to observe the previously reached agreements over Nagorno...

Construction of new settlements, districts, residential buildings and houses underway in Artsakh – minister

The 2020 war in Artsakh resulted in destructions of a number of buildings in the Republic. Following...

Economy

Oil price soars to highest level since 2008

Oil prices have soared to the highest level since 2008 after the US said it was discussing a potential embargo on Russian supplies with its allies, the BBC reports.

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade to visit Armenia

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin will depart for the Armenian capital of...

Brent oil exceeds $111 per barrel for first time since July 2014

The price for May 2022 futures contracts for Brent oil increased 5.83% on London’s ICE, to $111.09...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Dollar loses value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.26/$1 in...

The construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Martuni Street underway

The construction of an apartment building on Martuni Street of Stepanakert is underway.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Society

The residents of Arajadzor continue to resist the trials of time. Head of Community

The main directions of employment of the population of Arajadzor village of Artsakh's Martakert region are cattle breeding, gardening and cultivation of vegetables.

President Harutyunyan convened a consultation with the heads of the power structures

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a consultation with the heads of the power...

Devotion is immortality...Arayik Grigoryan

During the 44-day war in Artsakh, many devotees of the nation died for the salvation of the homeland.

President Harutyunyan visited the Khramort and Khnapat communities of the Askeran region

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the town of Askeran and held a consultation...

Azerbaijani troops still haven’t pulled back after advance. Artsakh State Minister

State Minister of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan expressed hope that the Azerbaijani troops will pull back...

As a result of Azerbaijan's criminal actions, 14 servicemen received various degrees of injuries. Artsakh's Ombudsman

Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan got acquainted with the health condition of the servicemen...

Results of online auction-sale of clothes sewn by students of Stepanakert Armenian-Italian Educational Complex summed up

As a result of the online auction-sale of clothes sewn by the students of the "Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian...

Military

Artsakh National Security Service to have combat units

The National Security Service of Artsakh will have a military (combat) division for active duty service.

Azerbaijani troops still deployed in same posts at Karaglukh, Artsakh

n the night of March 29 to 30 and as of 10 AM no significant ceasefire violations were registered along...

President Harutyunyan held a working consultation at the administrative complex of the Ministry of Defense

On March 29, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Ministry of Defense and...

The operative-tactical situation remained tense, with a certain positive tendency to extinguish

In the night of March 28 to 29, and as of 10 AM no significant ceasefire violations were registered along...

EU says Ukraine should determine ceasefire terms itself
Macron plans to hold another conversation with Putin this week
Azerbaijan puts Russia MP on its international wanted list
Analytical

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

Interview

Armenia FM: ‘For us, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not a territorial issue, but a matter of rights.’

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan emphasizes that the negotiations on a peace treaty...

Nikolai Silaev proposes to start dialogue with Russian and Azerbaijani experts

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

Photos

Artsakh Boxing Championship Held in Stepanakert
Artsakh Boxing Championship Held in Stepanakert
Judo Club Competition Held in Stepanakert
Judo Club Competition Held in Stepanakert
The community of Hatsi of Artsakh
The community of Hatsi of Artsakh's Martuni
Nor Shen community of Artsakh
Nor Shen community of Artsakh's Martuni region
Videos

Culture

A competition-exhibition held in Stepanakert. The handicrafts of the students of the Artsakh Children and Youth Creativity Centers presented

‘CODA’ wins 2022 Oscar for Best Picture

Exhibition of Sergei Parajanov’s works opens in France

Event dedicated to International Francophonie Day held in Stepanakert

Sport

Awarding ceremony of Artsakh athletes who won prizes at RA Kickboxing Championship held in Stepanakert

Artsakh Kickboxing team registered a brilliant victory in the RA championship

Artsakh Athlete Became Armenian Taekwondo Champion

Henrikh Mkhitaryan retires from Armenian National Football Team

Diaspora

Around 100 Armenian-Ukrainians file residency application to Armenia diaspora agency

Civilian Ukrainian citizen of Armenian descent killed in Kherson

Armenian community’s educational centers, local facilities facing difficulties due to crisis in Lebanon

Samvel Karapetyan is second on Forbes' 2022 list of ‘Kings of Russian Real Estate’

International

EU says Ukraine should determine ceasefire terms itself

Macron plans to hold another conversation with Putin this week

Azerbaijan puts Russia MP on its international wanted list

WHO reports 43% growth in COVID-19 fatalities worldwide in past week

