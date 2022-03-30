Macron plans to hold another conversation with Putin this week

French President Emmanuel Macron expects to hold another telephone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin this week, French cabinet spokesman Gabriel Attal said following a Council of Ministers meeting at the Elysee Palace, reports TASS.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: "President Putin on Tuesday promised to speak with President Macron again in order to exchange views [on the situation in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol]. The presidents of France and Russia will probably hold another conversation this week," he pointed out.

This will be their tenth conversation since the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine. During their previous phone call on Tuesday, Putin briefed Macron on the measures that the Russian military was taking to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to civilians and ensure their safe evacuation, particularly from Mariupol.