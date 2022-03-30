Azerbaijan puts Russia MP on its international wanted list

Azerbaijan has announced an international search for Mikhail Delyagin, a member of the Russian State Duma and deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Economic Policy, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: On the air of two Russian TV channels on Monday, Delyagin had called Turkey a US satellite, and Azerbaijan—a "proxy of Turkey" and a real threat, and called for severely punishing Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijani business, which depends on the Russian economy, may explode in one day. Azerbaijan's oil industry is highly localized and may cease to exist within 15 minutes, as the ‘proxy’ does not understand in any other way. An independent state would understand, but not the 'proxy'. A ‘proxy’ has no function to understand it freely. It is no longer possible to speak differently in the modern world," Mikhail Delyagin had said.

The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan said it has seen in the actions of this Russian MP signs of the crimes specified in several articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

On Tuesday, the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan instructed the Investigation Department of the Prosecutor's Office to conduct an investigation to launch a criminal case under these articles.

Subsequently, Mikhail Delyagin was charged under these articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, an Azerbaijani court ruled to declare an international search for him through Interpol, and detention was selected as his pretrial measure.