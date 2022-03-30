EU says Ukraine should determine ceasefire terms itself

The EU believes that Ukraine itself should determine the conditions for a ceasefire, the union will support its efforts to end the conflict, Peter Stano, spokesman for the EU Foreign Service, news.am informs, citing RIA Novosti.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to him, Russia must stop military aggression, immediately and without preconditions withdraw all its forces and equipment from Ukraine. As for the terms of the ceasefire, Ukraine should decide.

He noted that the EU is ready to support Ukraine's efforts to end the conflict.