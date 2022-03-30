EU says Ukraine should determine ceasefire terms itself

The EU believes that Ukraine itself should determine the conditions for a ceasefire, the union will support its efforts to end the conflict, Peter Stano, spokesman for the EU Foreign Service, news.am informs, citing RIA Novosti.
The United Nations remains concerned about the reports of continued tensions in and around Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.
Politicization of humanitarian issues is inadmissible and immoral, and any attempt of the kind is a...
The OSCE Chairman-in-Office and Poland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau will visit Armenia,...
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will depart for Georgia on a working visit on...
Russia considers it necessary for all parties to observe the previously reached agreements over Nagorno...
The 2020 war in Artsakh resulted in destructions of a number of buildings in the Republic. Following...
Yesterday, the Security Council of Artsakh, headed by President Arayik Harutyunyan, wrote a letter to...
Oil prices have soared to the highest level since 2008 after the US said it was discussing a potential embargo on Russian supplies with its allies, the BBC reports.
Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin will depart for the Armenian capital of...
The price for May 2022 futures contracts for Brent oil increased 5.83% on London’s ICE, to $111.09...
World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.26/$1 in...
The construction of an apartment building on Martuni Street of Stepanakert is underway.
World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The main directions of employment of the population of Arajadzor village of Artsakh's Martakert region are cattle breeding, gardening and cultivation of vegetables.
President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a consultation with the heads of the power...
During the 44-day war in Artsakh, many devotees of the nation died for the salvation of the homeland.
President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the town of Askeran and held a consultation...
State Minister of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan expressed hope that the Azerbaijani troops will pull back...
Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan got acquainted with the health condition of the servicemen...
As a result of the online auction-sale of clothes sewn by the students of the "Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian...
The National Security Service of Artsakh will have a military (combat) division for active duty service.
n the night of March 29 to 30 and as of 10 AM no significant ceasefire violations were registered along...
On March 29, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Ministry of Defense and...
In the night of March 28 to 29, and as of 10 AM no significant ceasefire violations were registered along...
In the evening of March 27 and as of 12 PM of March 28, the operative-tactical situation along the entire...
The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan emphasizes that the negotiations on a peace treaty...
