The main directions of employment of the population of Arajadzor village of Artsakh's Martakert region are cattle breeding, gardening and cultivation of vegetables.

The residents of Arajadzor continue to resist the trials of time. Head of Community

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the Arajadzor community Vahram Andreasyan told "Artsakhpress".

"The villagers continue resisting the trials of time. We have a functioning school with 129 students. 25 students attend the village kindergarten. We also have an operating aid station, but it needs to be repaired. The municipality operates in one of the vacant houses,"he said.

Vahram Andreasyan said that twenty-two displaced families have settled in the village after the 44-day war. The community is gasified, provided with round-the-clock water supply and electricity.