The United Nations remains concerned about the reports of continued tensions in and around Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

March 30, 2022, 11:19 UN concerned over continued tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: ​“We remain concerned about the reports of continued tensions in and around Nagorno-Karabakh. We welcome both efforts for de-escalation in the trilateral format and the engagement of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs,” he told a briefing.

“All efforts must be made to ensure full respect for the ceasefire and full implementation of agreed commitments. We continue to urge the sides to refrain from any actions and statements that could escalate the situation and to address all outstanding issues, including humanitarian concerns of the people on the ground, through direct dialogue and within existing formats,” Dujarric said.