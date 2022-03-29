President Harutyunyan held a working consultation at the administrative complex of the Ministry of Defense

On March 29, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Ministry of Defense and held a working consultation with the participation of the Command Staff of the Defense Army and other law enforcement agencies, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: ​In his speech, the Head of the State first of all praised the courage shown by servicemen of the Defense Army and other law enforcement agencies, as well as volunteers in the defense of the Homeland. The President paid tribute to the memory of the perished servicemen, noting that each of them proved to be a true hero.

Touching upon the recent developments in the military-political situation, Arayik Harutyunyan highlighted that the recent military and psychological aggression of Azerbaijan against the settlements and civilians of Artsakh is conditioned primarily by geopolitical processes. Main works carried out by the Artsakh authorities on a round-the-clock basis and at various levels to de-escalate and stabilize the situation, and return the Azerbaijani troops to their starting positions were presented to those present.

A number of issues related to the country's defense capacity were discussed during the meeting. The President gave new instructions in that respect.