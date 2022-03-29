President Harutyunyan held a working consultation at the administrative complex of the Ministry of Defense

On March 29, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Ministry of Defense and held a working consultation with the participation of the Command Staff of the Defense Army and other law enforcement agencies, the Presidential Office stated.
STEPANAKERT, MARCH 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: In his speech, the Head of the State first of all praised the courage shown by servicemen of the Defense Army and other law enforcement agencies, as well as volunteers in the defense of the Homeland. The President paid tribute to the memory of the perished servicemen, noting that each of them proved to be a true hero.