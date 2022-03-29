A competition-exhibition held in Stepanakert. The handicrafts of the students of the Artsakh Children and Youth Creativity Centers presented

Today, on March 29, a handicraft exhibition-competition dedicated to the Women's Month was held in the Paul Eluard Francophone Center in Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 29, ARTSAKHPRESS:The event was organized by the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh.

In an interview with “Artsakhpress”, Melanya Balayan, Advisor to the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh, said that teachers’ work is the most grateful, sincere and appreciated.

According to Irina Tamrazyan, Director of the Hadrut Children and Youth Creativity Center, they are in a difficult mental state, but they will do everything possible with the center's students to live in the homeland and to prosper it.

The winning Children and Youth Creativity Centers were awarded with diplomas and gifts by the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh.