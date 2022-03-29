Russia, Ukraine wrap up first day of talks in Istanbul

The Russian and Ukrainian delegations wrapped up the first day of talks in Istanbul on Tuesday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: No details about the outcome of the talks were reported.

The talks took place in the Dolmabahce Turkish presidential office and lasted more than three hours.

Earlier, the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, said there would be a statement following the talks. He said the talks had started at 9:30 Moscow time.