Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

No one in Russia is thinking about using nuclear weapons, Kremlin spokesman says

No one in Russia is considering the idea of using nuclear weapons, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told PBS, informs news.am.

No one in Russia is thinking about using nuclear weapons, Kremlin spokesman says

No one in Russia is thinking about using nuclear weapons, Kremlin spokesman says

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: The interviewer asked whether Russian President Vladimir Putin had suggested in his earlier statement that he would use nuclear weapons if a third party got involved in the conflict in Ukraine and Peskov said ‘no.’ "I don’t think so. But he was quite bold in saying ‘do not interfere, if you do, we have all the possibilities to prevent that and to punish all those who are going to interfere," he specified.

When asked if he could rule out the use of nuclear weapons in the conflict on behalf of Russia, the Kremlin spokesman said: "No one is thinking about using… even about the idea of using nuclear weapons.".

US President Joe Biden’s recent remark about Russian leader Vladimir Putin is quite alarming, Peskov told.

"It's quite alarming. First of all, it's a personal insult and one can hardly imagine a place for a personal insult in the rhetoric of a political leader and especially of the political leader of the greatest country in the world, the United States. So we are very sorry about that," he pointed out. "His statement about whether Putin should not or should be in power in Russia is of course unacceptable. It's not for the United States' president to decide who is going to be and who is the president of Russia, it is the people of Russia who decide it during elections," Peskov added.

Western countries have actually declared total economic war against Russia, Peskov told.

"We have to adapt ourselves to new conditions. And unfortunately, those conditions are quite unfriendly," he said, commenting on Western sanctions.

"We entered the phase of a total war," Peskov pointed out. "Western European countries, the United States, Canada, Australia, they are actually leading war against us in trade, in economy, in seizing our properties, in seizing our funds, in blocking our financial relations. And we have to adapt ourselves to the new reality," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

TAGS

     

Politics

Humanitarian terrorism carried out by Azerbaijan has been strongly condemned by int’l community – Artsakh MFA

Politicization of humanitarian issues is inadmissible and immoral, and any attempt of the kind is a challenge to the entire civilized world, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh said in a statement released today on the occasion of the resumption of gas supply in the Republic.

All news from section

OSCE Chairman-in-Office to visit Armenia

The OSCE Chairman-in-Office and Poland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau will visit Armenia,...

Armenian Foreign Minister to visit Georgia

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will depart for Georgia on a working visit on...

Russia highlights observing agreements reached over Nagorno Karabakh –Peskov

Russia considers it necessary for all parties to observe the previously reached agreements over Nagorno...

Construction of new settlements, districts, residential buildings and houses underway in Artsakh – minister

The 2020 war in Artsakh resulted in destructions of a number of buildings in the Republic. Following...

Necessary to discuss the possibilities of expanding the functions and mechanisms of the peacekeeping contingent. Artsakh State Minister

Yesterday, the Security Council of Artsakh, headed by President Arayik Harutyunyan, wrote a letter to...

President Harutyunyan presented in the National Assembly the latest developments in the military-political situation

The President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan met with the deputies in the National Assembly...

Economy

Oil price soars to highest level since 2008

Oil prices have soared to the highest level since 2008 after the US said it was discussing a potential embargo on Russian supplies with its allies, the BBC reports.

All news from section

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade to visit Armenia

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin will depart for the Armenian capital of...

Brent oil exceeds $111 per barrel for first time since July 2014

The price for May 2022 futures contracts for Brent oil increased 5.83% on London’s ICE, to $111.09...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Dollar loses value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.26/$1 in...

The construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Martuni Street underway

The construction of an apartment building on Martuni Street of Stepanakert is underway.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Society

President Harutyunyan convened a consultation with the heads of the power structures

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a consultation with the heads of the power structures dedicated to the recent developments along the line of contact, the Presidential Office stated.

All news from section

Devotion is immortality...Arayik Grigoryan

During the 44-day war in Artsakh, many devotees of the nation died for the salvation of the homeland.

President Harutyunyan visited the Khramort and Khnapat communities of the Askeran region

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the town of Askeran and held a consultation...

Azerbaijani troops still haven’t pulled back after advance. Artsakh State Minister

State Minister of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan expressed hope that the Azerbaijani troops will pull back...

As a result of Azerbaijan's criminal actions, 14 servicemen received various degrees of injuries. Artsakh's Ombudsman

Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan got acquainted with the health condition of the servicemen...

Results of online auction-sale of clothes sewn by students of Stepanakert Armenian-Italian Educational Complex summed up

As a result of the online auction-sale of clothes sewn by the students of the "Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian...

Artsakh women stage protest in capital Stepanakert

On March 24, in the territory of Stepanakert's “Arevik” Children's Medical Association, a group...

Military

The operative-tactical situation remained tense, with a certain positive tendency to extinguish

In the night of March 28 to 29, and as of 10 AM no significant ceasefire violations were registered along the Artsakh line of contact, Artsakh Information Center informs.

All news from section

The village of Parukh of the Askeran region is now under the control of the Russian peacekeeping troops. Information Center

In the evening of March 27 and as of 12 PM of March 28, the operative-tactical situation along the entire...

Russian defense ministry announces violation of tripartite statement provisions on Karabakh by Azerbaijan

The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to carry out tasks in the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Subversive actions of the enemy in different directions of the Karaglukh height stopped. The operative-tactical situation remains tense

On March 26, the Azerbaijani armed forces, after invading the village of Parukh in the Askeran region,...

Azerbaijan’s accusations on “sabotage attempts” are “absolute lie”. Defense Army

The Artsakh military denied Azerbaijan’s accusations that it attempted a sabotage action.

Azerbaijani Armed Forces again resorted to aggressive actions in the direction of the eastern border

On March 26, at around 11 AM, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces again resorted to aggressive...

The Azerbaijani side continues to remain in the positions occupied on March 24

On the night of March 25 to 26 and as of 9 AM the operative-tactical situation along the entire line...

No one in Russia is thinking about using nuclear weapons, Kremlin spokesman says
Russia hopes Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will end with peace treaty. Matviyenko
Humanitarian terrorism carried out by Azerbaijan has been strongly condemned by int’l community – Artsakh MFA
The operative-tactical situation remained tense, with a certain positive tendency to extinguish
President Harutyunyan convened a consultation with the heads of the power structures
more news

Analytical

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

All news from section

Interview

Armenia FM: ‘For us, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not a territorial issue, but a matter of rights.’

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan emphasizes that the negotiations on a peace treaty...

Nikolai Silaev proposes to start dialogue with Russian and Azerbaijani experts

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

All news from section

Photos

Artsakh Boxing Championship Held in Stepanakert
Artsakh Boxing Championship Held in Stepanakert
Judo Club Competition Held in Stepanakert
Judo Club Competition Held in Stepanakert
The community of Hatsi of Artsakh
The community of Hatsi of Artsakh's Martuni
Nor Shen community of Artsakh
Nor Shen community of Artsakh's Martuni region
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

‘CODA’ wins 2022 Oscar for Best Picture

All news from section

Exhibition of Sergei Parajanov’s works opens in France

Event dedicated to International Francophonie Day held in Stepanakert

Preservation of Armenian historical heritage on Permanent Council agenda - Polish OSCE Chairmanship

Sport

Awarding ceremony of Artsakh athletes who won prizes at RA Kickboxing Championship held in Stepanakert

All news from section

Artsakh Kickboxing team registered a brilliant victory in the RA championship

Artsakh Athlete Became Armenian Taekwondo Champion

Henrikh Mkhitaryan retires from Armenian National Football Team

Diaspora

Around 100 Armenian-Ukrainians file residency application to Armenia diaspora agency

All news from section

Civilian Ukrainian citizen of Armenian descent killed in Kherson

Armenian community’s educational centers, local facilities facing difficulties due to crisis in Lebanon

Samvel Karapetyan is second on Forbes' 2022 list of ‘Kings of Russian Real Estate’

International

No one in Russia is thinking about using nuclear weapons, Kremlin spokesman says

All news from section

Russia hopes Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will end with peace treaty. Matviyenko

G7 countries reject Moscow's demand to pay for energy imports in rubles

EU shows its inability to serve as guarantor of conflict settlement — Lavrov

Most Read

month

week

day

Search