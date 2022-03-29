Russia hopes Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will end with peace treaty. Matviyenko

Russia hopes that the current situation around Nagorno-Karabakh will end with a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said at a session of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We very much hope that this situation will end with a peace treaty, we sincerely wish so," Valentina Matvienko said, commenting on statements by Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova and her Armenian counterpart Alen Simonyan on a possible peace treaty.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on March 26 that Azerbaijan’s forces had entered into the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh. On Sunday evening, it said that Azerbaijan had pulled its forces out of the community of Farukh (Parukh) in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Earlier, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said that Azerbaijani forces intruded into the village of Parukh, the Askeran District of Nagorno-Karabakh at about 15:00 Moscow time. Yerevan accused Baku of disrupting gas supply to Nagorno-Karabakh in the area of Shusha.